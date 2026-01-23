Giant Tiger
CISSSO urging caution in weekend cold snap

Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca
The Outaouais public health authority (CISSSO) is reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves from the cold snap predicted for the weekend. 

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures will reach lows of -27 C on Friday night and -30 on Saturday night, with the windchill bringing temperatures down to -36 overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. 

In a Jan. 23 press release, CISSSO recommends young children and seniors stay indoors when it is very cold, and that those who go outside take special care to wear a windproof layer and cover their head, nose, mouth, neck, hands, and feet to protect from frostbite and hypothermia, maintain a steady level of physical activity without sweating, and not smoke or drink alcohol, as doing this may cause the body’s temperature to drop further.

The press release also warns of dangers of increased carbon monoxide indoors, caused by use of wood, propane, gas, and oil heating systems, and advises the installation of carbon monoxide detectors in homes that use these sources of heating.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, chest pain, blurred vision, and severe poisoning can lead to problems with coordination or muscle paralysis, loss of consciousness, and even death.

