Giant Tiger
RSVP - Conversation with the Candidates for Warden
Current Issue

October 29, 2025

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
The Equity

Trending Topics:

Municipal ElectionsWhere can I buy a copy of The Equity?

LATEST EDITION

Batman and friends brave the downpour

Batman (Sgt. Yves Martineau) successfully catches the Joker (Charles-Antoine Messier) outside Dr. S. E. McDowell Elementary School in Shawville on Friday, with superhero friends Wonder Woman (Megan Cimon-Pelletier) and the Incredible Hulk (William Garceau) wrangling another joker (Natanya Dubeau) behind them. Photo: Sophie Kuijper Dickson.
Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca
Read More

Friday’s rain didn’t get between Batman and his mission to keep Pontiac children safe this Halloween.

He, along with a crew of his superhero friends (all played by police officers from Sûreté du Québec’s Campbell’s Bay office) toured Pontiac elementary schools from Chapeau to Shawville to share tips with young trick-or-treaters for how to have fun while making sure they stay on the look out for sneaky snacks.

Outside Dr. S. E. McDowell Elementary School in Shawville, fresh off the trail from Otter Lake, Batman and the Joker had yet another showdown, this one to an audience of students cheering from behind the school’s windows.

Joker and his assistant were ultimately captured by the superheroes, with support from Shawville-Clarendon fire chief Lee Laframboise.

From left are Shawville-Clarendon fire chief Lee Laframboise, and Campbell’s Bay SQ officers William Garceau, Megan Cimon-Pelletier, Natanya Dubeau, Charles-Antoine Messier, Alexandra Vermette, and Sgt. Yves Martineau. Photo: Sophie Kuijper Dickson.


How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News