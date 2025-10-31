Batman and friends brave the downpour

Friday’s rain didn’t get between Batman and his mission to keep Pontiac children safe this Halloween.

He, along with a crew of his superhero friends (all played by police officers from Sûreté du Québec’s Campbell’s Bay office) toured Pontiac elementary schools from Chapeau to Shawville to share tips with young trick-or-treaters for how to have fun while making sure they stay on the look out for sneaky snacks.

Outside Dr. S. E. McDowell Elementary School in Shawville, fresh off the trail from Otter Lake, Batman and the Joker had yet another showdown, this one to an audience of students cheering from behind the school’s windows.

Joker and his assistant were ultimately captured by the superheroes, with support from Shawville-Clarendon fire chief Lee Laframboise.

From left are Shawville-Clarendon fire chief Lee Laframboise, and Campbell’s Bay SQ officers William Garceau, Megan Cimon-Pelletier, Natanya Dubeau, Charles-Antoine Messier, Alexandra Vermette, and Sgt. Yves Martineau. Photo: Sophie Kuijper Dickson.





