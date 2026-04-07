Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

April 9, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville 6.1°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

An apology from the Pontiac Journal

Dear team at THE EQUITY and readers,

Please accept my deepest apologies. In our Mar. 11, 2026 article titled “Shawville abattoir nears opening after final repairs,” journalist Tashi Farmilo used significant portions of an article written by THE EQUITY journalist Caleb Nickerson, in some places almost word for word, without permission or attribution. 

The copied material included quotes attributed to AgriSaveur project manager Maryse Vallières-Murray as well as paragraphs explaining the larger project, all originally printed in THE EQUITY’s story, “Abattoir near ready for provincial inspections,” (Jan. 12, 2026). Nickerson obtained these quotes in a private interview with Vallières-Murray; they were never said publicly. The journalist is deeply regretful for using Mr. Nickerson’s work. 

The situation was reported to me, the publisher of the Pontiac Journal, shortly after publication of the article, and an investigation ensued. This investigation into the journalist’s body of work, her ethics in journalism and her professionalism took some two weeks. Disciplinary sanctions include an unpaid leave of absence and a training session regarding professional standards and practices. 

I have decided to request Tashi Farmilo stay on with my newspapers. My investigation included her communications with sources, her research and her notes. I expanded the investigation to look into her notes and habits for many articles she has penned in recent months, to verify the credibility of her journalistic integrity. I believe this to be a lapse in judgement during a stressful week. I am satisfied the reprimand she is receiving fits the offence. 

The Pontiac is lucky to have two newspapers, and of such high caliber as THE EQUITY! The team at THE EQUITY is producing award-winning editions, in no small part thanks to the work of Caleb Nickerson.  

Lily Ryan, Publisher, Pontiac Journal

Publisher’s note: Thank you, Lily, for your quick and professional response to this delicate matter. – Jon Stewart

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News

Subscribe Now

For over 140 years, The Equity has delivered trusted, independent reporting that keeps the Pontiac informed — and connected.

With printing and labour costs rising, and ad revenue shifting to social media giants, your support is more essential than ever. By subscribing, you help us continue telling the stories that shape our region.

SUBSCRIPTIONS
CONTRIBUTIONS