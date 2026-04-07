An apology from the Pontiac Journal

Dear team at THE EQUITY and readers,

Please accept my deepest apologies. In our Mar. 11, 2026 article titled “Shawville abattoir nears opening after final repairs,” journalist Tashi Farmilo used significant portions of an article written by THE EQUITY journalist Caleb Nickerson, in some places almost word for word, without permission or attribution.

The copied material included quotes attributed to AgriSaveur project manager Maryse Vallières-Murray as well as paragraphs explaining the larger project, all originally printed in THE EQUITY’s story, “Abattoir near ready for provincial inspections,” (Jan. 12, 2026). Nickerson obtained these quotes in a private interview with Vallières-Murray; they were never said publicly. The journalist is deeply regretful for using Mr. Nickerson’s work.

The situation was reported to me, the publisher of the Pontiac Journal, shortly after publication of the article, and an investigation ensued. This investigation into the journalist’s body of work, her ethics in journalism and her professionalism took some two weeks. Disciplinary sanctions include an unpaid leave of absence and a training session regarding professional standards and practices.

I have decided to request Tashi Farmilo stay on with my newspapers. My investigation included her communications with sources, her research and her notes. I expanded the investigation to look into her notes and habits for many articles she has penned in recent months, to verify the credibility of her journalistic integrity. I believe this to be a lapse in judgement during a stressful week. I am satisfied the reprimand she is receiving fits the offence.

The Pontiac is lucky to have two newspapers, and of such high caliber as THE EQUITY! The team at THE EQUITY is producing award-winning editions, in no small part thanks to the work of Caleb Nickerson.

Lily Ryan, Publisher, Pontiac Journal

Publisher’s note: Thank you, Lily, for your quick and professional response to this delicate matter. – Jon Stewart