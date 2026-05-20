A challenge for our youth

Editor,

There are many issues on peoples’ minds these days, from the cost of living to the Iran war and climate change.

Donald Trump is the propagator of a number of things that worry people. He has threatened Canadian sovereignty. He is a fierce representative of the old capitalist class, robber barons, who seek to maintain the profiteering and viability of the fossil fuel industry. The impact of fossil fuels on the health of the world is denied. Trump calls climate change “a hoax”. And, yes, he is also known for many other unsavoury views, including those against women and people of colour.

It is apparent now that his only interest in being U.S. president is to increase his personal family wealth. He said last week that he is not considering the financial pain the American people are suffering when in talks with Iran. We do remember his promise on the day of his inauguration, that from day one of his term the cost of living would go down. His Iran war, started without Congressional approval and now having mired the U.S. in a difficult situation thanks to the invitation of his ally Netanyahu, is also adversely affecting the world. Canadians, like people the world over, feel the pinch his mayhem is causing.

So who in their right mind would vote for Trump and his MAGA movement? The American electoral system is polluted. It allows unlimited financial donations to support individuals seeking office. Rich people support those who will keep their wealth protected. How can this be called “democracy”?

The challenge to all the communities and the youth of the world is twofold: How to really deal with climate change and how to work to achieve more human political landscapes that people can happily live with. Right now we have a leader of a super power who is not destined to lead the world to the solutions the Earth desperately needs.

Carl Hager, Gatineau