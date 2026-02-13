Two-month paid local journalism internship (2026)

We’re currently accepting applications for our two-month paid local journalism internship. In this position, you’ll be working with a small team to cover the news of the Pontiac region every week, responsible for pitching original stories and seeing them through to completion.

You’ll have the opportunity to develop a robust portfolio, including breaking news and feature pieces across a wide range of subjects. This internship is designed for self-starters (between 15 and 30 years old) ready to hit the ground running. We are a growing newsroom looking for a candidate excited about the future of local journalism and keen to be involved in reimagining what it can become.

Who we are:

Founded in 1883, THE EQUITY has been a welcome guest at kitchen tables across the Pontiac for generations, and is one of few remaining independent weekly newspapers. Our headquarters are in Shawville, Quebec, but our readership spans the 19 municipalities and two counties of the greater Pontiac region, which is tucked between the Gatineau hills and the Ottawa River.

We cover everything from community theatre and ice rink fundraisers to council meetings, public service strikes and federal nuclear waste projects. There is no story too big or too small for THE EQUITY, as long as it touches somebody or something local.

The details:

This internship is 35 hours/week at $16.60/hr. It runs for July and August, including Labour Day weekend, but if your availability falls outside of this window, let us know in your application. We have some flexibility here. The internship is based out of our newsroom in Shawville, Quebec, about one hour from downtown Ottawa. We may be able to offer a studio apartment at a modest rate to assist in relocating to Shawville, if needed.

Responsibilities:

Pitch and report a wide variety of stories, including news and community events

Produce strong photographs to accompany print and digital stories

Be available to cover weekend events across the region

We are looking for a candidate who:

Has a proven ability to write clear, factually accurate and fair journalism

Has an interest in and ability to write about a wide range of issues

Brings creative approaches to capturing new audiences online

Has a valid driver’s license

Fluency in French is helpful but not necessary

If interested, please send a resume, a cover letter, three samples of your work, and two developed pitches for stories for THE EQUITY to the editor, Sophie Kuijper Dickson (sophie@theequity.ca) by 11:59 p.m. March 11. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.