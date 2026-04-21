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April 23, 2026

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Shawville notes

Lyse Lacourse
Shawville Social Notes

Many areas in the Pontiac are experiencing spring flooding. We are thinking of everyone affected. 

Our sympathies to the Desormeaux family on the loss of Hubert on Apr. 11, at the age of 81.  

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this upcoming week: John Murdock, Dan Desabrais, Béatrice Chartrand, Carol Bretzloff-Holmes, Mélissa Williams, Brittany Daly-Moore and Basil Tanguay. 

A special 10th birthday across the miles to our granddaughter Sophie Senack who celebrated on Apr. 21.

Every Tuesday, St-Paul’s Anglican Church hosts “Learn to Play Bridge”, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.  All are welcome.

Parents Voice will be hosting the Lego Club at the Shawville-Clarendon Library on Thurs., Apr. 23, at 6:00 p.m.

Hooleys are held every Friday night at the St-Paul’s Anglican Church Hall starting at 7:00 p.m.

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