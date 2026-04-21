Quyon notes

Congratulations to Grace Côté and Hunter Milford on the arrival of their baby boy on Apr. 12. They named him Kaycen Andre William, and he is a little brother for Charlie. Wishing the whole family all the best as they settle in with their new little bundle of blue.

Best wishes are going out to Courtney (Tracey) and David Hobbs, as they welcomed their first child on Apr. 13. They are the proud parents to a baby girl named Haven. I was delighted to hear the news from Haven’s Nanny Sue. Congratulations to Courtney and David as they begin their new roles as Mom and Dad.

Last Monday, there was a special showing of the docudrama Hidden: The Kati Preston Story at the O’Brien Theatre in Renfrew, which drew many viewers from our area. The film recounts the story of Kati Preston, who is a survivor of the 1944 Hungarian Holocaust, and young Kati is portrayed in the film by Franky Glover. Franky is the daughter of Quyon native Lindsay Daley and her husband James Glover, the grand-daughter of Ken and Millie Daley, and she has many family members – and fans – in Quyon. There were so many folks excited to see Franky’s acting debut that the show was sold out. I was unable to attend the showing last Monday, but I do look forward to seeing the movie in the future. Congratulations to Franky on what I hear is an outstanding performance.

As has become unfortunately common in recent years, the buzz around town over the weekend was the rising waters of the Ottawa River, which is causing flooding to begin yet again. As the water rose around the Community Centre, the Quyon Lions were forced to cancel their planned April breakfast. It has been re-scheduled to the third Sunday of May.

The Quyon Community Association also had to pivot, as their plans to host a Game Night at the Community Centre were switched last minute to the Quyon Legion. My mom, sister, niece and I participated in the Game Night, and while we finished in second-last place, we had such a fun evening. We played many games, including mini putt, Connect 4, a puzzle challenge, a trivia speed round, shuffleboard, and so much more. Congratulations to Lilly Proulx, Mathieu Soucie, Olivier Graveline, and Miguel Dagenais on being the big winners of the night. Huge thanks to the QCA for putting on the event, and to the Legion for stepping up to host at the last minute. It was a hoot.

Birthday wishes are going out to Hailey Armitage, as she turns 4 on Apr. 22, and also to Oliver Timpson celebrating on the same day. Happy birthday to Pryor Thomson on the 25th. Best wishes to all who are celebrating special occasions this week.

After a rainy week last week, it was wonderful to hear that our local chipstand, Casse-Croute du Village, opened on Thursday. It sure was a busy spot on Friday when the weather finally turned warm and sunny. Wishing Jason, Sandie and their family and staff another successful season.