Quyon notes

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Ken Claude, as he passed away on Mar. 22. He was a beloved member of our community, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ken’s loved ones as they grieve.

Heartfelt condolences are going out to the Hammond family, as Hugh Hammond passed away on Mar. 24. Hugh was also well known and well loved in the Pontiac, and many hold fond memories of him. Love and prayers are going out to Lisa, Mark, Ruby, and all of Hugh’s family and friends at this sad time.

This past Saturday, the Quyon Legion hosted their annual Easter Bingo, with many prizes handed out, including turkeys, hams, and cash. I hear they had a great turnout as always, and it was a big success.

Hats off to Will Armitage and his team of volunteers, as they put on the annual Flying Elbows hockey tournament in Shawville this past weekend. This tournament brings teams from far and wide for a great weekend of fast-paced, entertaining hockey. Congratulations to the winning teams of each division, which included the Breckenridge Red Wings (James A. Memorial Division), Electric Stable (Bryan Murray Memorial Division), and the Flying Elbows (Royce Richardson Memorial Division).

Birthday wishes are going out to Cameron Bernier and his grandpa, Glen Leach, as they both celebrate on Apr. 1. We also have birthday wishes to Jenna Fleck on the 2nd, and to Sam Woermke and Graham Dowe on the 3rd. Our family is sending out a big happy birthday to my nephew, Noah Young, turning 11 on the 4th. Happy birthday to Jack Clarke, also on the 4th, and to Erin Brazeau on the 5th. Best wishes to all who are celebrating this week.

May you all enjoy this upcoming weekend spending time with family and friends, and may the bunny stop by with many treats! Happy Easter to one and all!