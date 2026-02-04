Giant Tiger
Take our 2025 Year End Survey
Current Issue

February 4, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville -7.8°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Quyon – Jillian Young

The Equity
theequity@theequity.ca
Read More

As I write these notes on Monday morning, Feb. 2, the sun is shining brightly on another cold winter morning. Unfortunately, I think that means the local groundhog has likely seen his shadow, and we’re in for another six weeks of winter. It isn’t bad news to me, as I love winter, but I know I am in the minority here. That said, I think we are all looking forward to slightly warmer days, and hopefully they are on the way, no matter what the groundhog says.

I’d like to give a big shout out to my friend Stacy Johnston, as she and her daughter, Maddy Belland, recently wrote a children’s book titled Beau and Boomer: Trails of Quyon. The book is focused on their dogs, Beau and Boomer, traveling around Quyon and stopping in at local businesses and landmarks along the way. The story is adorable, and Stacy had the opportunity to read it for local children at the Quyon Library this past Saturday afternoon. Be sure to contact Stacy if you’d like a copy of her book.

Birthday wishes are going out to Chase Ostrom and Casey McCann on Feb. 5, to Madyson Belland on the 6th, to Sarah Davis on the 7th, and to my cousin Grace Draper, as she turns 13 on the 8th. Happy birthday to Marie-Eve Provost on February 8th, and to her son Kane Flemming, celebrating on the 9th. Best wishes to all marking special occasions this week.

This coming Saturday night, the Pontiac Arena Fund committee are hosting a Trivia Night in Quyon. All proceeds from the event are going towards the continued fundraising efforts for much-needed renovations and improvements at the Shawville arena, which is used by local hockey players and figure skaters from all over the area. My team and I are looking forward to a fun evening of friendly competition. If you’d like to register a team, please contact: 

pontiacarenafund@gmail.com

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Gavan’s Hotel is preparing to host a fantastic celebration on the big day. They will be serving a delicious 4-course dinner, and featuring music from Mat Falvai. You can book in for dinner and the show, or just come out to enjoy the music later in the evening. For more information or to reserve tickets, please check out Gavan’s Hotel’s Facebook page.

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News