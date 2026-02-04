Quyon – Jillian Young

As I write these notes on Monday morning, Feb. 2, the sun is shining brightly on another cold winter morning. Unfortunately, I think that means the local groundhog has likely seen his shadow, and we’re in for another six weeks of winter. It isn’t bad news to me, as I love winter, but I know I am in the minority here. That said, I think we are all looking forward to slightly warmer days, and hopefully they are on the way, no matter what the groundhog says.

I’d like to give a big shout out to my friend Stacy Johnston, as she and her daughter, Maddy Belland, recently wrote a children’s book titled Beau and Boomer: Trails of Quyon. The book is focused on their dogs, Beau and Boomer, traveling around Quyon and stopping in at local businesses and landmarks along the way. The story is adorable, and Stacy had the opportunity to read it for local children at the Quyon Library this past Saturday afternoon. Be sure to contact Stacy if you’d like a copy of her book.

Birthday wishes are going out to Chase Ostrom and Casey McCann on Feb. 5, to Madyson Belland on the 6th, to Sarah Davis on the 7th, and to my cousin Grace Draper, as she turns 13 on the 8th. Happy birthday to Marie-Eve Provost on February 8th, and to her son Kane Flemming, celebrating on the 9th. Best wishes to all marking special occasions this week.

This coming Saturday night, the Pontiac Arena Fund committee are hosting a Trivia Night in Quyon. All proceeds from the event are going towards the continued fundraising efforts for much-needed renovations and improvements at the Shawville arena, which is used by local hockey players and figure skaters from all over the area. My team and I are looking forward to a fun evening of friendly competition. If you’d like to register a team, please contact:

pontiacarenafund@gmail.com

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Gavan’s Hotel is preparing to host a fantastic celebration on the big day. They will be serving a delicious 4-course dinner, and featuring music from Mat Falvai. You can book in for dinner and the show, or just come out to enjoy the music later in the evening. For more information or to reserve tickets, please check out Gavan’s Hotel’s Facebook page.