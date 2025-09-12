MISSING: Nicole Shanks, 36, possibly near Ladysmith

Ottawa Police issued a press release on Friday Sept. 12, seeking the public’s help in finding 36-year-old Nicole Shanks.

“Nicole was last seen on September 2nd on Stittsville Main Street at approximately 7:00 a.m.,” the statement reads. “It’s possible that she could be in the Ladysmith, Quebec area. She is also known to travel by soliciting rides from passing vehicles.”

The statement adds that there are concerns for her safety.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact OPS immediately at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300.







Description

Height: 5ft.7in.

Hair: light brown or blonde hair

Eyes: blue