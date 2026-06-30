Wyman Women’s Institute Cookbook – Savoury Eggs

This week we are continuing our dive into the Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book, published on the occasion of the group’s 60th anniversary in 1973.

This week’s recipe is for savoury eggs, a nice, easy dish to throw together on the fly. Given the variety of mustards available, it’s only natural that you should experiment with a few different types. Could even swap in a completely different tangy sauce like sriracha or French dressing. The recipe doesn’t specify which type of cheese to use, so there’s plenty of options for creativity there as well.

As always, if you recognize a recipe from either your grandparents’ kitchen or from your own, please write to us. We would love to hear about how these recipes have lived on. Or, if you have any recipes you would like to share with us, don’t hesitate to reach out.