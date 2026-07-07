Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book – No bake delicious squares

This week we are continuing our dive into the Wyman Women’s Institute Cook Book, published on the occasion of the group’s 60th anniversary in 1973.

This week’s recipe is “No bake delicious squares,” a nice treat that doesn’t require the oven with all this heat.

As always, if you recognize a recipe from either your grandparents’ kitchen or from your own, please write to us. We would love to hear about how these recipes have lived on. Or, if you have any recipes you would like to share with us, don’t hesitate to reach out.